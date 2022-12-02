Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

MLM opened at $365.38 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

