Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 28.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.67 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

