Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 520,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Matthews International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $968.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.