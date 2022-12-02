Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,896,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $424.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.41 and a 200 day moving average of $382.60.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

