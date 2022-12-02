Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ OPI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.55 million, a PE ratio of 166.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,444.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPI. B. Riley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

