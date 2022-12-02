Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $553,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $695,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,897. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

