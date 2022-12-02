Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 350,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345,344 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 20.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

DRQ opened at $23.21 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $787.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $36,327.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,123.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,451 shares of company stock valued at $678,412 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

