Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Price Performance

SII opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $948.15 million, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.06. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

