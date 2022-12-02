Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 541.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,001.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

