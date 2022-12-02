Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,222 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 183.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEY opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KEY. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

