Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 121.8% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About USANA Health Sciences

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

