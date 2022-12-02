Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,280 shares of company stock valued at $73,214,537 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

NYSE:MOH opened at $334.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

