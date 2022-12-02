Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.62 Million Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. CL King downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $568.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

