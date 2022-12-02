Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $382.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $564.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.