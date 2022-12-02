Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 468,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.