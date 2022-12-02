Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 319,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Kellogg by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,064,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $73.20 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

