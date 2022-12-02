Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 278,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.