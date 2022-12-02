Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.77 Million Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 220.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 526,097 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $36.25 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,220.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,220.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 148,291 shares of company stock worth $5,047,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

