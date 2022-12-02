Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brinker International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brinker International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of EAT opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

