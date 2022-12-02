Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 41.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 22.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $60.95 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

