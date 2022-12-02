Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 519,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.