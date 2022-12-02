Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

