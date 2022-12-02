Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 40,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

