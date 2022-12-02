Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,957.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

MYE stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

