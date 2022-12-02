Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of UTL opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

