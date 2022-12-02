Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,460 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 330,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,390 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.