Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 8,655 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 308,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,038,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -129.58%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

