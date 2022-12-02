Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $838.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

