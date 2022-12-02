Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.