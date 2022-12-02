Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $151.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $153.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

