Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APOG opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

