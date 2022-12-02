Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Blucora were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,952 shares in the company, valued at $473,460.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

