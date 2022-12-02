Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 552,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 285.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 448,531 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

