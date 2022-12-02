Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,872 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

PFG stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

