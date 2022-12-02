Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,166 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

