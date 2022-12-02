Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,088 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 704,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6 %

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.