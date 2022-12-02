Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 201,125 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,125 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,283 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $30,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 243.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 636,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 45.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,710,000 after acquiring an additional 541,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 756.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.28. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.