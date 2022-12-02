Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,820 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.53.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $219.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.87 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.76 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

