Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 388 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $129,477.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,758.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

