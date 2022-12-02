Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 43,424 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,424 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

