Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,034 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BR opened at $149.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

