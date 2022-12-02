Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,346 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

