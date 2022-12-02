Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,855 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after buying an additional 1,380,676 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,179,000 after buying an additional 589,091 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $58,590,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $124.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

