Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 712 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ADTRAN by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ADTRAN by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 206,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -56.25%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

