Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 961 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

TGI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

