Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,937 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $103.64 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

