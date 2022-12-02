Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $1.65 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PROG by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1,358.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PROG by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.97. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

