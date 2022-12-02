Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,169 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dover by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $142.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

