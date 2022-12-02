Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,106.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock worth $435,869 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

