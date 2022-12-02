Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $68.49 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

